The Amsterdam police reported on Saturday morning that 8-year-old Naoufal, for whom they issued an Amber Alert several hours earlier, had been found in good health. Previously, the public was urged to keep a lookout for the boy after he went missing Friday night.

The police thanked everyone who looked for the child. The report came around an hour after an Amber Alert was issued for the boy on Saturday morning. The police told NL Times at the time that the case was "very urgent" and that Naoufal might be in danger.

"Because of privacy, we can't say much more about it, nor where exactly he was found. The most important thing is that he was found in good health," a police spokesperson told the newswire ANP.

At the time, it was unknown where the boy had gone after leaving his home in Amsterdam-Noord on Friday night. Police only use the Amber Alert system when they believe someone’s life is in immediate danger, as opposed to a Missing Child Alert, the bulletins issued in less threatening situations.