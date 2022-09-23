The police arrested two men on Sunday for baking cannabis cookies in a bakery in Schiedam. The police found thousands of these cannabis edibles and 90,000 thousand euros in cash.

The police caught wind of the two suspects’ “special baking practices” earlier this year and teamed up with the municipality of Schiedam and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) to investigate.

The investigation culminated in a raid on the bakery on Koolhovenstraat on Sunday. The police found 4,800 cannabis cookies at the bakery and dozens of boxes filled with the edibles in a nearby storage box. They also found 90,000 euros in cash.

The two bakers, a 53-year-old man from Rotterdam and a 39-year-old man from Schiedam, were arrested on suspicion of trading in soft drugs. They were released after questioning but remain suspects in the case.

The mayor closed the bakery. The police seized the cash and destroyed the cookies.