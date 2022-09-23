An error on the Transavia website meant that travelers who suffered long delays due to canceled flights thought that they weren’t eligible for financial compensation because they got scheduled on another Transavia flight. That is incorrect, and Transavia must actively approach these tens of thousands of travelers and offer them compensation, the Consumentenbond said on Friday.

“Transavia is very careless about the rights of passengers here,’ said Consumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar.

After receiving complaints from Transavia customers, the consumers’ association checked out the claim form on Transavia’s website. The Consumentenbond did dozens of simulations and found that it often incorrectly tells customers who traveled on another Transavia flight after a long delay that they can’t get compensation.

“According to our data, Transavia canceled about 300 flights in the past six months, with passengers most likely entitled to compensation. Those cancellations affect several tens of thousands of passengers,” Molenaar said. “We expect the airline to immediately adjust its claim page and inform the affected travelers that they can have their claim reassessed.”