The first recorded instance of ground frost this autumn was measured in the Netherlands late Tuesday night. The temperature on the ground dropped to -1.8 degrees Celsius during the overnight period into Wednesday morning at the weather station in Eelde, Drenthe, according to Weeronline.

There was also frost on the ground at the measuring point near Enschede. There, the temperature dipped to-1.0 degrees at a height of 10 centimeters above the ground.

Broad clearings in the cloud cover enabled the temperatures to drop, according to Weeronline. Officially, the first frost after the summer will be recorded as taking place on 20 September because of the time when the mercury first dipped below freezing at the station in Eelde.

The 28th of September is the average date when frost first occurs after the summer. Last year it happened on 21 September.

The earliest date for post-summer frost is 22 August, a record set in 1973. In 2014, the first frost did not happen until 5 November, the record for the latest first occurrence.