The high inflation and skyrocketing prices mean that consumers are increasingly opting for the cheapest product instead of making the sustainable choice. Farmers and horticulturists have concerns about what this means for the agriculture sector’s transition to sustainability, LTO Nederland said.

“Farmers and horticulturists have been saying for years: you can’t go green if you’re in the red. More and more consumers are now also confronted with this in the supermarket. With the energy bill in mind, people are increasingly ignoring the nice, local product in favor of the cheaper option,” said Sjaak van der Tak, chairman of the organization for agriculture and horticulture.

Farmers are wondering why they should invest extra in free-range chickens, organic fruit and vegetables, or high-quality meat when consumers are currently focused more on making ends meet than staying healthy or saving the environment.

“We understand - the cost explosion affects everyone. And cheaper options from Dutch soil are also of excellent quality. But it does highlight the sore spot of many of the political plans of recent years. The government is demanding more and more, but forgets to include the market,” Van der Tak said.

“These are difficult times for consumers and entrepreneurs. The signals from the market do not mean that further sustainability is unnecessary. But it shows that the business perspective must be taken more into account in the ambitions,” he said.