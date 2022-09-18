Several stewards were injured on Saturday evening and had to be hospitalized because football supporters became aggressive after the FC Den Bosch - TOP Oss game. Supporters of both clubs clashed with each other around 7 p.m. and committed vandalism.

One of the security guards suffered serious injuries. Stones and torches were also thrown at officers. The Mobile Unit had to intervene in order to separate the groups.

Several people were arrested, after which the stadium became more peaceful. Police do not rule out further arrests and will provide more information on Sunday.

FC Den Bosch won the match on Saturday 4-1.