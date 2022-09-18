Homeowners are applying for subsidies for heat pumps, solar boilers and home insulation in droves. According to De Volkskrant, consumers applied for four times as much subsidy as last year in the first seven months of 2022.

The amount of available money allotted for 2022 by the Investment Grant for Sustainable Energy and Energy Saving (ISDE) is nearly double what it was last year, according to De Volkskrant. However, homeowners are set to outpace this amount if they continue applying for subsidies at the current rate.

Consumers applied for 89.9 million euros of subsidies for insulation in the first seven months of the year, up from 27.5 million euros within the same period of 2021. Heat pumps and solar boilers have likewise been in demand this year.

People have requested 171 million euros of subsidies this year so far, although not all applications have received a final decision. The number of applications dipped slightly in August due to the summer holidays, according to De Volkskrant. Homeowners can only apply for subsidies after they have made the adjustments to their home.

Businesses can also apply for similar subsidies. So far this year, solar boilers and heat pumps have been the most popular option for businesses, which have applied for 30 million euros in subsidies.