No train traffic will be possible between Lelystad and Dronten until mid-December, due to extensive repairs after a power failure that affected part of Flevoland on Sept. 2, according to ProRail. This could affect travelers who are going to Amsterdam or The Hague, according to RTV Noord.

ProRail called the new timeline the "fastest option" because of the amount of damage. Previously, ProRail reported no trains would run on the stretch of tracks until Sept. 15. Overhead wires, cables and relay boxes must all be repaired following the TenneT power outage that damaged infrastructure and caused fires in the region.

Initial repairs and investigations have shown that there is extensive damage above the tracks, according to ProRail. "We are really doing everything we can, because we think it is important that the trains can run again as soon as possible," said regional director Harro Homan in the press release.