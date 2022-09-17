The British Queen Elizabeth will be commemorated on Saturday in Amsterdam with a special church service. British ambassador Joanna Roper will speak during the event in the Basilica of Saint Nicolas.

The ecumenical service, which can be seen live on TV on NPO 2, starts at 5 p.m. and is led by the bishop of Haarlem-Amsterdam and a pastor of the Protestant Church. Representatives of other faith communities are also present. British conductor Giles Brightwell will provide the music.

In recent days, a condolence register in the church has been signed by many people. This will be handed over to the ambassador.