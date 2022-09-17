A 28-year-old Dutch woman died Friday afternoon after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Mallorca, according to local media.

At around 5:30 p.m., emergency services were notified that a young woman had fallen at a hotel near Playa de Palma and was lying unconscious on the ground. Several ambulances and the police arrived on the scene. Rescuers tried to resuscitate the woman, but help was to no avail.

According to local media, the victim was on holiday on the Spanish island with her 28-year-old Danish boyfriend. Police are investigating the cause of the fatal incident.