SP Senator Tiny Kox has ties to the Russian secret services, according to investigative journalists at The Dossier Center. A Russian spy named Kox as a representative of Russia’s interests in the Council of Europe, where he is currently the President of the Parliamentary Assembly, reported the research collective of Russian dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Kox could not be reached for comment. He is a member of the Dutch socialist political party SP and has served as a senator for over 19 years.

Investigators at The Dossier Center say they have obtained documents from Russian spy Valeri Levitsky. He worked under the cover of the Consul General in Strasbourg, France, the seat of the Council of Europe. According to the investigators, he manipulated a series of the Council of Europe’s presidents of Parliament to get them on Russia’s side. If the Kremlin wanted something, Kox “could sort it out,” Levitski said.

Kox was elected as the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in January. His rival candidate was Mariia Mezentseva from Ukraine, who serves as a member of the EPP/CD group in the Assembly.

Under Kox’s leadership, Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe last spring for its invasion of Ukraine. But the SP member previously tried to keep the problem child on board, according to The Dossier Center. When Russia was suspended in 2014, he allegedly made a case for giving the country back its voting rights. He also secretly advocated other Russian interests, according to the investigators. That was reason enough for Moscow to do its best to get Kox appointed as chairman, they said.

CDA member Rene van der Linde, former President of the Dutch Senate and one of Kox’s predecessors in Strasbourg, also allegedly served Russian interest. As did a number of other prominent members of the Strasbourg parliament, according to The Dossier Center.

The Dossier Center is an online publication that says it is a non-commercial project from Russian opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who lives in London. The Dossier Center accuses the Kremlin of currently being an organized crime operation and says it wants “the rule of law and civil society” to be established in Russia.