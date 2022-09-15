Until 2027, the Netherlands will receive a total of 413 million euros from the European Social Fund (ESF) to support people in vulnerable employment positions and to combat poverty. The European Commission approved the Netherlands’ program, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment said.

A large part of the money, 270 million euros, will go to municipalities in the 35 labor market regions and to sector funds. They can support people on benefits in finding a job and help people retrain so that they can do other work, for example. Although there are staff shortages in many sectors, there are still many people on the sideline who would like to get working, the Ministry said.

Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Policy, Participation, and Pensions) is making these European resources available for food aid, material support, and combating child poverty for the first time. Many people are in trouble due to high inflation. People who cannot manage with their income can receive temporary food aid and other support, like school supplies for children or toiletries like menstrual products.

The Minister earmarked 16 million euros for this. The amount was approximately 12 million at first, but Schouten increased it, intending to use 2.5 million euros specifically for tackling childhood poverty.

“Certainly in this time, when an increasing number of people are being squeezed by rising prices, these resources are very welcome. They support our national goals and efforts, such as being able to participate equally in the labor market and in society,” Schouten said.

Organizations can submit grant applications from next month. Only non-profit projects qualify, and parties must contribute 10 percent of their own resources.