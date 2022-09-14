People with a low income who want to make their owner-occupied home more sustainable can get an interest-free loan from the National Heat Fund from November 1. They can use the money for roof insulation, solar panels, or heat pumps.

The government is taking this step because research showed that homeowners were less likely to take energy-saving measures with a small grant, mainly because it is difficult for them to find financing. People who earn up to 45,014 euros gross per year can qualify for an interest-free loan.

“This offer helps families to reduce their energy bills. Especially because you can combine it with other measures to make sustainability cheaper and simpler,” said Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing).

The National Heat Fund is a national government scheme. Homeowners and the associations of homeowners (VvE) can borrow money cheaply here for sustainability. From November, small VvEs with fewer than eight apartments can also borrow money from the fund.