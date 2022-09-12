Since its launch in 2018, Italian automaker Lamborghini has produced 20,000 units of its SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. Fewer than 75 of them are registered in the Netherlands, including just ten painted in Giallo Auge, a version of the company’s signature yellow. One of these was impounded by Dutch police early Saturday morning after they allegedly raced after an intoxicated driver in a chase that reached over 200 km/h.

Officers in the Zaanstreek region west of Amsterdam said they “watched with surprise when they were overtaken at high speed” by an Urus flying down the A8. This happened at about 4:30 a.m., and the police involved said they had to “pinch themselves to see if they were dreaming.”

They managed to catch up to the “traffic aso,” referring to an abbreviated word meaning an “asocial person.” They put on their lights to tell the driver to pull over.

“Initially, the driver reacted to the stop signal, but then took off like a hare,” police said in a statement. He led the officers in a high-speed pursuit that peaked at over 200 kilometers per hour, until they used tactics to get the Lamborghini driver to stop again.

“Due to these gross traffic violations, we have seized his vehicle. The driver turned out to be under the influence, as well,” police alleged.

Records show that the bright yellow Lamborghini Urus models registered in the Netherlands range from a list price of 273,000 euros up to 354,000 euros, though they can carry an even higher price tag with additional options. The vehicles in yellow are all listed as having the same engine, a 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8 that generates 478 kilowatts (650 PS, 641 hp) of power.

The SUV sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, and can continue to a top speed of 305 km/h.