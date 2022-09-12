Three members of the Dutch royal family will travel to England to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral service will take place next Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. In attendance will be Dutch King Willem-Alexander, his wife, Queen Maxima, and his mother, Princess Beatrix.

Elizabeth reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations for over 70 years, until the day of her death at the age of 96. Her time on the throne spanned the entire duration that Beatrix was queen of the Netherlands, and nearly the entire reign of her mother, Juliana, who ascended to the throne in 1948, less than four years before Elizabeth became her country’s head of state.

“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection,” said King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Beatrix in a statement shortly after Elizabeth’s death was announced. “Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time,” the statement continued. ”We are very grateful for our countries' close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution."

While visiting Texas last week, Maxima pledged to try and follow the example Elizabeth set. “On this very sad day our hearts go out to the British Royal Family and of course all the people of Great Britain. The King, Princess Beatrix and I sympathize deeply with them. We are grateful for all that Queen Elizabeth has done. With tireless energy and dedication she has served her people for the last 70 years, and I can think of no better way than to follow her example, and continue to do our work, also for our people.”

“The Netherlands remembers Queen Elizabeth Il of the United Kingdom with the deepest respect,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “During her exceptionally long reign, she was a beacon of calm and stability for her country and the world, even at moments of the greatest historical upheaval.”

He continued to say, “Queen Elizabeth combined a strong sense of duty and unflinching resolve with a light touch and a sense of humour. The characteristic manner with which she discharged her heavy responsibilities made a profound impression on everyone who met her.”