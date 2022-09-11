The municipality of Amsterdam is asking that visitors to Oosterpark not enter the park's water, as it potentially contains bacteria that is toxic to both animals and humans, according to Het Parool. Visitors should also keep their pets away from the water.

Since late August, dead fish and ailing birds with botulism have been found in the park. The dangerous disease, which can lead to paralysis, was likely caused by bacteria in Oosterpark's ponds, Het Parool reports.

Signs were erected on Sept. 1 by the municipality around the water, warning people to stay away. The municipality says these signs will likely remain in place until at least Sept. 15. The presence of harmful bacteria is also heightened by recent rainfall.

Amsterdam water company Waternet is conducting research to verify whether toxic bacteria are present in Oosterpark's water. If bacteria are found, measures will be taken to remove them. Meanwhile, the animal ambulance is caring for ill animals, according to Het Parool.