Formula E champion Nyck De Vries will make his Grand Prix debut in place of for Williams racer Alex Albon this weekend in the Italian Grand Prix. Albon is hospitalized with appendicitis, according to a statement by Williams Racing.

The statement said that Albon felt unwell on Saturday morning. After seeking medical advice, it was found that he had appendicitis. He is in "good spirits" and is wished a speedy recovery by his team, according to Williams Racing.

Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries will stand in for Albon for the remainder of the weekend. The 27-year-old driver also ran for Williams in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, according to Formula 1.

Albon finished 10th in FP2 and 11th in FP1 before his hospitalization ahead of final practice, according to Formula 1.