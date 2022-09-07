Maastricht University imposed strict sanctions against student association Tragos after incidents involving the hazing of first-year students. The new students were forced to endure several humiliating tasks, like throwing urine at each other, according to a spokesperson for the university.

The spokesperson did not want to elaborate on the other incidents which were alleged to have happened, but said they were unacceptable.

Maastricht University (UM) has withdrawn the grant for the board of the association, and the general subsidy for Tragos. The association is no longer welcome during the Inkom, the introduction week for students, unless the association comes up with a convincing plan to improve the situation there.

“From conversations with the board of the association after a report was submitted to the university, it appears that during the introductory period things have occurred that are completely unacceptable to the university, and which violate the provisions of the applicable code of conduct,” the UM said in a statement.

The UM added that it was “seriously disappointed”, but will give Tragos another chance. “The sanctions imposed will be in force until further notice. The UM is inviting the association to come up with an improvement plan. Based on the betterments actually achieved, the UM can reconsider the sanctions imposed in due time.”

A Tragos spokesperson said in a response that he was “devastated” by the misbehavior and that he suspended eight members indefinitely. The club’s pub will remain closed until further notice.

“Due to the debauched behavior, we immediately spoke to people and sent some members home immediately and denied further access to the society,” he said. “This should never have happened and we will do everything we can to prevent a recurrence.”