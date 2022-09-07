Ajax made an emphatic start to their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory at home to Glasgow Rangers. Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn scored the goals for the Amsterdammers.

Ajax and Rangers had the exact opposite of experiences last weekend. Ajax defeated Cambuur Leeuwarden 4-0 while Rangers lost by the same scoreline to their arch-rivals Celtic.

The difference in confidence and quality from both teams was noticeable instantly as Ajax dominated from the get-go against a lackluster Rangers side.

The Amsterdammers took the lead when Edson Alvarez scored from a Dusan Tadic corner after 16 minutes.

Devyne Rensch missed two opportunities to put Ajax further ahead, but on both occasions, his finishing let him down. But the pressure showed in the end as Steven Berghuis doubled the reigning Dutch champions' lead. His shot was heavily deflected, sending Rangers goalkeeper Jon Mclaughlin the wrong way.

Only two minutes later, Ajax made it 3-0 due to incredible work by Mohammed Kudus, who scored his second goal in two games. The 22-year-old Ghanian spun away from his man and sprinted towards goal with the ball at his foot before unleashing an unstoppable drive that flew past Mclaughlin hitting the inside of the post before going in.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack gifted Ajax a fourth goal when he passed the ball straight to Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn who rounded the Rangers keeper before rolling the ball into the empty net.

Ajax and Rangers will now await the results of the other match in this group tonight: Napoli vs. Liverpool.