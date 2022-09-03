PSV Eindhoven put a dent in their title hopes tonight by losing in Enschede to FC Twente. Ajax has now got a three-point lead at the top of the table after they beat Cambuur 4-0 earlier. Vaclav Cerny was the leading man for FC Twente, scoring twice to give Twente a 2-1 win.

Twente surprised PSV by dominating the first half, and the 1-0 seemed to be a matter of time. It was eventually scored after 17 minutes when ex-Ajax player Vaclav Cerny miss hit his shot but still had the time for another attempt which then went into the PSV corner past goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Cerny scored his second of the evening after 24 minutes when a free kick was headed out towards him in the PSV box. Cerny did not hesitate for a second, smashing the ball into the corner to put the Tukkers 2-0 up.

PSV were lucky to go into halftime with only a two-goal deficit as Christos Tzolis missed several chances. The 30.000 capacity in De Grolsch Veste showed their appreciation at halftime, applauding the team off.

Ruud Van Nistelrooij’s team came out for the second half with a different mentality, and they soon got their reward, with Guus Til getting a goal back after 10 minutes.

PSV kept pushing Twente back in the second half, but they did not get closer to defender Andre Ramalho heading a ball onto the bar.

This was PSV’s first points dropped in the Eredivisie this season. Twente is now level with the Eindhovenaren in points. PSV play Bodo Glimt to start their Europa League season on Thursday before facing RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie next Sunday. FC Twente have a tough away game at AZ Alkmaar next weekend.