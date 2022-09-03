Teachers from the primary school 't Bossche Hart in Bosschenhoofd gathered on Saturday to process the deaths of two its young students, according to Omroep Brabant. The children, an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a car crash on Friday evening in Oud Gastel.

The school will discuss with the next of kin how to proceed in starting the school year on Monday. "Bosschenhoofd is a close-knit and small community. This news has hit hard,” said Lex Polman of the Borgesius Foundation. “Emotions are running high, also among the teachers. They are here to share the sorrow.”

Halderberge Mayor Bernd Roks also came to the school to demonstrate his support, according to Omroep Brabant. He previously called the accident a "deep loss for our community."

The deadly car crash claimed the lives of two women and two of their children, who were traveling in a Toyota together. A third child was injured and hospitalized.

The 27-year-old driver of the other car was arrested following the crash. He was driving a rented Mercedes with German registration. He tested negative for alcohol or drugs.

"[The Mercedes] must have been driving too fast, if you see the condition of the victims' car," a police spokesperson said. The police are still investigating exactly how fast the Mercedes was driving when it collided with the Toyota.