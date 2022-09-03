The victims of a deadly car crash in Oud Gastel on Friday evening are two mothers and two children from Bosschenhoofd. They came from two different families, according to the police.

Emergency services rushed to the collision between two cars at the Blauwhekken around 6:25 p.m. on Friday. A 39-year-old woman and her two children, who were 8 and 10 years old, were killed in the crash. A 42-year-old woman also died in the collision and her 9-year-old daughter was hospitalized in Rotterdam for her injuries. The daughter is out of danger, according to Omroep Brabant. All five victims of the crash were driving together in a Toyota.

Police arrested the driver of the other vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Roosendaal. The other passengers in the Mercedes, two men, were unharmed. They were taken to the police station to be questioned as witnesses, according to the police.

On Friday evening, traffic specialists were still investigating the cause of the crash. Halderberge Mayor Bernd Roks said he was "deeply shocked" by the deadly collision in his municipality, according to Omroep Brabant. "As a father, I am deeply touched. I wish the relatives of the victims and victims a lot of strength. This is a deep loss for our community."

Police commended civilians on Saturday morning for providing first aid after the crash. "We would like to thank them very much for their resolute action with which they helped the colleagues who were the first on site very well," the Roosendaal police said on Twitter.