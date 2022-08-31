August is drawing to a close, but summer does not seem to be done with the Netherlands. The rest of this week will see beautiful summer weather with maximums around the mid-twenties. Next week, thermometers will even climb toward 30 again, Weeronline reports.

August was an ideal summer month with high temperatures and plenty of sunshine. It was the Netherlands' second sunniest August in recorded history, with an average of 287 hours of sunlight across the country, according to the weather service. Usually, the Netherlands gets about 205 hours of sunshine in August. The record is held by August 1947, with 307 hours of sun.

The month was also warmer than usual, with an average temperature of 20.0 degrees at the national weather station in De Bilt, compared to the normal 17.9 degrees.

De Bilt also set a now-unbreakable record of 31 warm days - maximums climbed above 20 degrees every day of August 2022. The previous record of 30 warm days was held by August 1911, 1975, 1991, and 2000.

And that nice weather is set to continue for a while yet. Today is a mix of sunshine and clouds, with maximums ranging from 22 degrees in the north to 26 degrees in Limburg. Tomorrow, the first day of meteorological autumn, and Friday will look much the same, with maximums between 23 and 27 degrees.

Over the weekend, there may be a few showers, especially in the south of the country, but temperatures will remain high.

Next week, thermometers will climb to between 25 and 28 degrees in most places in the country. There will be some clouds and maybe a shower here or there.

From next Wednesday, Weeronline expects temperatures to start falling and the chance of rain to increase. By Friday, the Netherlands should be back to normal temperatures for the start of autumn, with maximums around 21 degrees.