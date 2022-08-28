The ANWB expects it to be busier on the roads around Amsterdam on Monday, partly due to the strike by NS personnel in the northwest of the country. In addition, the summer holidays in the northern region will be over on Monday and schools will start again.

However, it is not assumed that the morning or evening rush hour will be extremely heavy, partly because there will be no rain on Monday, there are still school holidays in the south and there are people without school-age children who are still on holiday. "People know that the train strike is underway and more people will therefore start working from home," an ANWB spokesperson said.

Before the strike, NS personnel have been called upon to report to the stations in Almere, Alkmaar, Amsterdam, Den Helder, Enkhuizen, Haarlem, Hoorn, Schiphol, the Schiphol ring line and Zaandam. International trains in that area are also affected, said a spokesperson for the FNV.

According to the spokesperson, the willingness to strike is still very high and train traffic in the strike area is expected to come to a standstill. He thinks the consequences will also be felt elsewhere in the country.