IKEA stores will close one hour earlier as of Sept. 1. This means that the stores can be visited on weekdays until 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. On Saturdays, the closing time is brought forward to 7 p.m., although there are also shops that close at 6 p.m. In Delft, the store will remain open until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

According to IKEA, the change was prompted by the lack of shoppers late at night, a spokesperson confirmed after reporting by the AD. According to the Swedish chain, the earlier closure has nothing to do with the staff shortage, although there are numerous vacancies at IKEA.

IKEA states that opening hours are evaluated every year. "The needs, preferences and shopping behavior of our customers are changing. We see that only a small part of purchases take place in the later evenings. Also, fewer new customers come in during the evening," the spokesperson said.

It follows that IKEA restaurants will also close earlier. Because of breakfast, the restaurants open an hour or half an hour before the shop. This varies per branch. The restaurants always close half an hour before closing time of the store so that customers can still go to the checkout in peace.