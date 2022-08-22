Police in Poland arrested a 40-year-old Polish man wanted in connection with a suspicious death that took place in the Netherlands. Dutch police previously said a crime likely led to the death of a man whose body was found on 10 July after a fire broke out in his home on Vlasvenweg in Weert, Limburg. The Polish man is the second person to be arrested in the case.

Emergency workers found the body, and a forensic examination determined that a “violent incident” killed the man. “Following a technical, tactical and research investigation, the investigative team tracked down the suspect, after which contact was made with the police and the Public Prosecution Service in Poland,” Dutch police said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the request of police in the Netherlands. Dutch authorities will ask the Polish judicial system to extradite the man to the Netherlands. The suspect can challenge the Dutch request, with the courts having the final say.

Police in the Netherlands caught a 39-year-old woman on 18 July in connection with the case. She was still in pre-trial detention on Monday, and has been in restrictive custody, meaning she is only allowed contact with her legal team. Dutch authorities did not rule out more arrests, as they try to determine the roles the suspects may have played in the murder.

Her nationality and hometown have not been released. Police have not explicitly stated if there is a link between the suspects and the victim.

Shortly after the woman’s arrest, police asked witnesses to submit from the area between Weert and Venlo from the night of 7 July. They were specifically looking for dashcam footage shot on the N275 betwen 9:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.