PSV supporters will not be allowed in the Johan Cruijff ArenA when their club next plays Ajax on 6 November in Amsterdam. The reason for the ban is primarily the anti-Semitic chants that were again heard from the Eindhoven club’s supporters during the Ajax-PSV match in Amsterdam on 30 July, Mayor Femke Halsema wrote in a letter to PSV.

For now, the ban is just for the single match, but further limitations could extend longer. Halsema said that her office, along with the district police chief and district leader of the prosecutor’s office, “will then reconsider whether the number of PSV supporters present can be gradually increased again for subsequent matches," the letter stated. "In this consideration, the behavior your supporters show around matches and in the stadiums in the coming period will of course be a crucial factor."

The city’s response was because of how fans behaved during the match for the Johan Cruijff Shield in the ArenA. Halsema said that a large group of PSV supporters continued to sing anti-Semitic and other deplorable chants despite repeated warnings, as well as “hurtful songs and very unsavory curses,” and also serious insults directed towards several Ajax players. She said some of those insults may also be criminally punishable.

PSV fans also caused destruction inside the stadium, objects and liquids were frequently thrown from one section into another, and instructions from stewards were disregarded on a massive scale. This led to the deployment of police tactical units.

Enough is enough, the mayor said in the letter, which was also on behalf of the police and the Public Prosecution Service. Since 2017, anti-Semitic slogans have been shouted at every match between Ajax and PSV such as "All Jews must die" and "Together they burn Jews, because Jews burn best," Halsema said. "Despite frequent warnings, the Amsterdam [authorities] have not noticed any improvement in the behavior of your supporters in recent years. The warning period is now over."

Halsema further decried chants from Ajax supporters during the 30 July game, such as "All farmers are homos." She said that will not be tolerated either.

PSV said it understands Halsema's decision. "We can do nothing but accept this," a spokesperson for the Eindhoven club responded. "We also do not want such things to be said. We understand why Ms. Halsema has reacted in this way. It is a shame that the good supporters have to again suffer because of the bad ones,” the spokesperson continued.

”Let's hope that general awareness will now set in. Cheering on our own players gives those players a boost. But it doesn't help them if rivals are insulted. It doesn't have a positive effect on their game."