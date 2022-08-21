Police in Utrecht shot a man in the leg on Saturday night after other attempts to overpower him failed. The man was holding a knife, according to the police.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call in which a man was threatening a bystander on Vlam Pijpstraat in Utrecht. When they confronted him, they found he had a knife in his hands.

In order to arrest the man, the police needed to use force, according to a press release. They first tasered him, but this did not allow them to overpower him and make the arrest. Then, one of the officers shot the suspect in the leg with his firearm.

The man was treated for his injuries in the hospital and then questioned, according to the police. The National Criminal Investigation Department is looking into the officers' use of force, as is required whenever police officers use their firearms against people.