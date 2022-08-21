A fire broke out on board a ship in a dry dock at Damen Shiprepair on the Admiraal De Ruyterstraat in Schiedam around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The fire brigade responded with several units and reported around 8:00 a.m. that the flames had gone down.

The smoke and stench have also decreased, according to the safety region. No hazardous substances have been measured in the area. Initially, the fire released quite a bit of smoke and moved toward a nearby residential area.

Residents affected by the smoke were advised to close doors and windows and switch off the mechanical ventilation. At around 4:45 a.m., the ship's security alarm went off and the ship's horn could be heard nearby. It was switched off a short time later, according to the security region.

The fire broke out during work, the spokesperson said. He said no one was injured and all personnel present were able to get to safety. The safety region expects the extinguishing to take several hours.