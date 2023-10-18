Amsterdam and Rotterdam were again the scene of explosions overnight. The Rotterdam region counted three blasts, one each in Schiedam, Hoogvliet, and Berkel en Rodenrijs. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. Amsterdam had one at a fishmonger on Molukkenstraat. There was also a suspected arson in the Dutch capital overnight.

The explosion at the Amsterdam fishmonger happened around 5:00 a.m., a local told AT5. The blast shattered the business’s windows. As far as is known, no one got hurt.

Emergency services also responded to Derde Oosterparkstraat at 00:20 a.m. because a motorcycle, scooter, and car were on fire. The letterboxes in a nearby apartment building were also damaged. The cause of the fire is not yet known, a police spokesperson told NH Nieuws.

The fire happened near the site of an explosion earlier this month. On October 5, an explosive damaged the door of another apartment building on Derde Oosterparkstraat.

Rotterdam region

The explosion in Schiedam happened at a home on Boterstraat at 00:50 a.m. It damaged the facade and caused a fire. Paramedics treated one resident at the scene for smoke inhalation, the police said.

The Berkel en Rodenrijs explosion set a car on fire and shattered a window at a home on Lunet, the Rotterdam police reported on X at 1:45 a.m. The residents were home at the time and managed to flee through the back door. Their neighbors took them in.

The explosion in Hoogvliet happened at around 1:00 a.m. at a commercial building on Koddeweg. The blast and subsequent fire damaged the building’s facade. The police think the explosion may be linked to a robbery at the same building a day earlier, possibly involving cocaine, according to Rijnmond.