A woman who worked with a West Friesland dance teacher accused of sexually abusing underage girls has made a declaration to the police. She accuses the dance teacher of sexually transgressive behavior as a manager at an Alkmaar insurance company, according to Noordhollands Dagblad.

The woman told Noordhollands Dagblad that she recognized the man from reporting about him in July. Last month, two of his former students accused him of sexually abusing them while they were minors. From reading articles about him, the woman said she knew the perpetrator was one and the same.

"From a position of power, that's exactly how he works," she told Noordhollands Dagblad. "He intimidates women, physically and mentally. He has been doing this for years, both on the dance floor and in the workplace." She added that she hopes that, in sharing her story, more victims will dare to report their abusers.

Police are investigating the original two reports about the dance teacher. His two former students, who are now in their 20s, trained under the man for years. He also accompanied them to dance competitions. The two women say he abused his authority to increasingly seek physical contact, which eventually resulted in sex and sexual acts.