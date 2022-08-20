The Netherlands has expressed its disapproval of the Israeli raids of Palestinian civil society organizations on Aug. 18. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a joint statement expressing "deep concern" alongside eight other countries on Friday.

Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Sweden joined the Netherlands in the statement, calling the raids "part of a worrying reduction of space for civil society in the Occupied Palestinian Territory." The statement called the actions unacceptable.

Together with a group of eight like-minded countries, the Netherlands shares its deep concern about the raids of six Palestinian civil society organisations by Israel on 18 August. pic.twitter.com/ZLdqJouSQZ — Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇳🇱 (@DutchMFA) August 19, 2022

The nine countries added that Israel has not given them sufficient evidence to justify ending their relationship with the Palestinian NGOs –– which Israel has labeled terrorist organizations. "Should convincing evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly."

The countries are joined by the United Nations in condemning the raids and closure of the Palestinian organizations, according to Reuters. The Israeli military claims the organizations were aiding militant groups.