One person was killed when a camper van with three other people inside careened off the A28 in Drenthe on Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

https://youtu.be/z_dc4iegtwY

He was identified as a 76-year-old man from Hoogeveen. A police spokesperson told newswire ANP that the other three people were examined or treated at the scene, but did not require hospitalization.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. near Hooghalen, records show. “A camper has gone off the road here. Several people are involved in the accident,” police said soon after. Authorities initially said one person was seriously injured.

Photos and video from the scene show that the camper likely struck the guardrail on the shoulder before colliding with a tree. Dispatchers sent police, paramedics, fire fighters, and a mobile medical trauma team to the scene.

The cause of the accident was still under investigation on Thursday evening.