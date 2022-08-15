Utrecht University, the University of Groningen, and Erasmus University Rotterdam made it to the top 100 in the ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). Leiden University dropped out of the top 100 but is still in the top 150 universities.

ShanghaiRanking Consultancy scrutinized over 2,500 institutions and ranked the best 1,000 universities worldwide based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data. According to the firm, its ranking “has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy one.”

Utrecht University ranked 54th in the world, University of Groningen 66th, and Erasmus University Rotterdam 87th.

Leiden University, Radboud University Nijmegen, and the University of Amsterdam ranked between 101st and 150th. Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and Wageningen University & Research came between 151 and 200.

Maastricht University ranked between 201 and 300th place, the Eindhoven University of Technology between 301 and 400, and the University of Twente between 401 and 500. Tilburg University ended up between 601 and 700 on the ranking.

Eight of the top ten universities in the world are from the United States. The other two are in the United Kingdom. France is the first other country on the ranking, with Paris-Saclay University in 16th place.

The Top 10 Universities in ARWU 2022: