Universities in several cities start their orientation period for new students this week. The new students are introduced to the city through activities and parties.

The orientation period starts on Monday in Rotterdam, Leiden, Groningen, Leeuwarden, and Utrecht. This year, secondary vocational (MBO) students can participate in the latter city for the first time. According to the Youth Organization for Vocational Education (JOB MBO), Domstad is the first large student city in the Netherlands where MBO students can participate in the orientation period.

The universities expect as many young people to attend the orientation weeks as before the coronavirus pandemic. About 5,500 students are expected at KEI week in Groningen, about the same number as in previous years. Some 3,700 signed up for the UIT in Utrecht, the same number as three years ago. Another 200 people will participate online in the Utrecht orientation week.

The orientation period in Delft is also starting this week, kicking off with a digital program on Wednesday. The physical part of the program will begin on Sunday. The orientation period in Wageningen starts on Friday.

Last year, universities’ orientation programs happened with coronavirus restrictions like testing for access, social distancing, and students needing to book time slots so that events did not get too crowded. This year, the programs will happen without restrictions.

Students in Eindhoven, Tilburg, Nijmegen, Maastricht, Amsterdam, and Enschede, among others, will wait a bit longer to be welcomed in their cities. Their orientation periods will start in the coming weeks.