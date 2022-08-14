Camil A., who was convicted alongside his two sons for a quadruple murder at an Enschede cannabis grow shop, died in prison on Saturday. Sources told RTV Oost the 61-year-old man's death is still being investigated, but seems to be from natural causes.

Both the father and sons were serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of four people in 2018. Father Camil A. died in his cell in Veenhuizen on Saturday morning, according to RTV Oost. He and his sons received death threats on several occasions in prison and son Dejan was previously stabbed, but survived.

Before his death, A. suffered from food poisoning. RTV Oost reports his next of kin will likely insist on an investigation.

The trio killed the owner of the cannabis shop –– possibly over an argument about a delivery of hemp cuttings –– after which they spent time deliberating what to do with the other three people in the business. They ended up also shooting and killing the three other victims: a man from Arnhem and two men from Hengelo.

As a result, for the first time in Dutch history, the three family members were sentenced to life imprisonment. However, they appealed the ruling with a new hearing scheduled in October. It is still unclear what effect A.'s death will have on the appeal, according to RTV Oost.