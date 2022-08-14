Ajax has made a verbal agreement with Torino to transfer defender Perr Schuurs. The deal will include a fixed amount of 9.5 million euros, along with bonuses totaling around 3.5 million euros, according to De Telegraaf.

The 22-year-old defender from Limburg was not able to achieve a position in the starting line-up at Ajax because of the presence of Jurriën Timber, for whom he was first stand-in, Het Parool reports. Schuurs therefore insisted on a transfer, despite head coach Alfred Schreuder's reluctance to give up the promising defender.

Ajax paid 3 million euros to Fortuna Sittard for Schuurs in 2018, making this transfer lucrative, De Telegraaf reports. Bologna and clubs from the Bundesliga also showed interest in the defender, according to Het Parool.

Schuurs won three national titles in Amsterdam and played in 93 official matches. He will be replaced by 19-year-old defender Ahmetcan Kaplan. Schuurs is expected to stay with Torino until mid-2026, with an option to stay another season.