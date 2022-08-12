NS starts recruiting participants for an experiment to test its contactless debit card payment system. Participants will be able to check in and out for train rides contactless with their debit- or credit card or with their digital debit card on a mobile phone or smartwatch.

A limited group of train travelers can participate in the experiment. They’ll have to sign up in person at one of six stations between August 15 and 22. The stations are Amsterdam Central, Rotterdam Central, The Hague Central, Utrecht Central, ‘s-Herotengosch, and Delft. NS employees will be at the stations between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily to sign up participants and explain the system.

From August 29, these travelers can travel on all NS routes by checking in and out with their contactless debit or credit card. All posts and gates have been fitted with new car readers, showing the image of the OV chip card and the contactless payment logo. Participants will travel without a discount or subscription. They’ll pay for a second class ticket but can travel in first class without additional payment until November 1 as an extra thank you for participating.

“With this test, checking in and out for the train becomes just as easy and fast as a contactless payment for your groceries. You no longer have to go to a ticket machine to buy a ticket or top up your balance but can check in immediately and quickly catch your train,” said Ivo Steffens, the NS director of commerce. “It’s all about convenience. Even if you don’t have a subscription, you can use the train without taking an extra step.”

NS already tested the system on a smaller scale in 2019. It is part of the national innovation program OVpay, which will eventually implement the new payment system across all forms of public transport and transport companies in the Netherlands.