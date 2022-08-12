Eindhoven Airport will also compensate travelers who missed their flight due to long queues for security checks. Schiphol announced on Thursday that it would do this, following agreements with the Consumentenbond and Omroep MAX.

Travelers can, among other things, request reimbursement for the costs they incurred when rebooking a flight. This may also include expenditure on meals or drinks while waiting for a later flight, for example.

Eindhoven Airport also wants to compensate stranded travelers for costs incurred if they traveled to their destination by another means of transport. Additional expenses to travel to the Noord-Brabant airport again or to another airport are also covered in the scheme.

Like Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport regularly struggled with staff shortages in recent months. As a result, queues sometimes stretched far outside the airport on busy days.

For now, travelers can request financial compensation for costs incurred between May 23 and August 11. They are entitled to this if they were at the airport at least 2.5 hours before departure and still missed their flight. Affected passengers have until September 30 to submit a request. Travelers who have already requested compensation do not need to do so again.