The police arrested multiple suspects for dumping asbestos and other waste on highways and setting them on fire during farmers’ protests against the government’s nitrogen policy in recent weeks. According to the police, dumping waste on highways, where the speed limit is 130 km/h at night, creates extremely dangerous situations for unsuspecting road users.

The police arrested a 32-year-old man from the municipality of Westerkwartier for dumping waste, including asbestos, on the A7 highway near Marum and Frieschepalen on July 28 and August 1. On July 28, a car crashed into waste the man allegedly dumped on the highway. No one was hurt, but it could have been so much worse, the police said.

The police also arrested a 20-year-old man from Gorredijk and a 19-year-old man from Opende for waste dumping on the A7. “In which pallets, waste, asbestos, and wood were dumped on the highway and set on fire in various locations,” the police said.

“Asbestos is dangerous to health and very harmful to the environment. It is so dangerous that the Rijkswaterstaat had to call in a special team to clean up the waste,” the police said.

All three men are suspected of blocking the highway, arson, and violation of the Environmental Management Act. They are in custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing. The police are calling on witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to come forward.