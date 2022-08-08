A 50-year-old man from the Netherlands died in a fall during a mountain hike in Austria. According to the police in Tyrol, he fell between 80 and 100 meters. It is not clear what caused the fall.

The accident happened on Saturday near Gschnitz, not far from the border with Italy. Search and rescue workers recovered the man’s body late on Sunday afternoon after a major search.

The search involved twelve mountain rescuers, four dogs, three mountain police officers, a police drone, and a helicopter.