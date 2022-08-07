Police pursued a wrong-way driver down the A27 near Nieuwendijk on Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed on the side of the highway, injuring its three occupants, according to Nu.nl.

The occupants of the car were arrested and two were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police have not specified why they were chasing the vehicle, other than calling it "suspicious." However, an explosives specialist searched the car for explosives after the crash, Omroep Brabant reported.

The police then seized the vehicle to investigate further. They have also blocked off the road for the investigation.