Former footballer David Mendes da Silva was arrested at his birthday party on Thursday. He is suspected of money laundering and drug trafficking, De Telegraaf reports.

Mendes da Silva, who played with Sparta, Ajax, NAC Breda, AZ and more during his time in football, is believed to be involved with Edobet, an illegal gambling website. His name also came up in a cocaine trafficking investigation, in which thousands of kilograms of cocaine were smuggled into the Netherlands through the port of Rotterdam, according to De Telegraaf.

The 40-year-old former football player aroused detectives' suspicion when he began withdrawing large amounts of cash from his bank account recently. The detectives believed this was in preparation for an international trip to escape the investigation.

On Monday, an examining magistrate will decide how long Mendes da Silva will be detained before his trial.