A fatal car crash in Lekkerkerk on Saturday may have led the police to a home in Zoetermeer where two bodies were found, according to De Telegraaf. Police are still investigating the two incidents.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a passenger car collided head-on with a camper on the N210 near Lekkerkerk. The driver of the car died and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police did not release any details about the deceased person, according to the AD. However, De Telegraaf reported the victim was a 72-year-old man.

Four hours later, two bodies were found in a house in the Noordhove district of Zoetermeer. According to De Telegraaf, the deceased were possibly a woman in her early 70s and a man in his early 30s, the wife and son of the man who died in the collision on the N210. The police have not confirmed the reporting.

Neighbors told the AD they heard screams coming from the house earlier in the day and called the police. One of the family members, John, was a "dear" neighbor who was recognizable in the area because he often dressed in heels and traditionally female clothing, they told the AD.

"I saw him this morning walking with his son," a neighbor said. "They let the dogs out.”

Neighbors told De Telegraaf that, after the bodies were discovered, police also found that the couple's car and two dogs had disappeared. "To my knowledge, the police are looking for the man, but of course it is also possible that they have found him by now," a local resident told De Telegraaf earlier on Saturday. "Their son cannot drive a car in his physical and mental condition anyway, so that would mean that mother and son are the two fatalities."

The police continued the investigation around the house until 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to AD. "At the moment we cannot make any statements about this," a police spokesperson told AD. "The detectives have been working all night on the investigation at the house and the results are not yet known at this time."