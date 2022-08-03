Jeff Bezos’s super yacht has arrived in Rotterdam. It is at the Greenport in Eemshaven. The monumental bridge De Hef did not have to be taken apart to make way for the Amazon founder’s 127-meter-long vessel with an estimated value of 430 million euros.

The yacht was built at Oceano in Alblasserdam and then transported to Eemshaven, where the masts will be mounted, AD reports. From there, it can enter the North Sea without passing any bridges which are too low to allow passage.

The Koninklijke van der Wees Groep transported the mega yacht to Eemshaven. The Dordrecht company confirmed the transport to the newspaper but would not reveal additional detail.

Oceano also wouldn’t comment. “We are not making any statements about the projects because of confidentiality.”

News that De Hef had to be dismantled because the masts of the mega yacht could not fit underneath it caused a major outcry in the Netherlands in February. Thousands of people signed a petition to stop the dismantling and a Facebook event to throw eggs at the yacht quickly gained popularity.