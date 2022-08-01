The new Transparent and Predictable Employment Conditions Act takes effect in the Netherlands today. It aims to give staff more regularity and clarity in their work, creates more room for working more than one job, and obliges employers to reimburse training more often, NU.nl reports.

Under the new law, those who work variable days and hours will get more clarity. The worker and employer must determine in advance which days or hours they are available for work. If the employer wants the worker to work outside those hours, the worker can refuse. On the other hand, the employer can also oblige the worker to come to work during the indicated hours.

From now on, employees who have worked for an employer for six months or longer and ofter work irregularly can request a work schedule with more fixed hours and days. However, an employer is not obligated to give one.

The new law also aims to make it easier for workers to get additional training. Employers must pay for training if it is training the worker is legally entitled to, about which agreements were made in the collective labor agreement, or if it is necessary for the work. Workers may also attend this training during working hours if possible, and employers must reimburse additional costs like transport and teaching materials.

From today, it is also easier for Netherlands workers to do a side job in addition to their regular work. Employers must allow this unless they have a good reason to refuse. For example, the side job takes too much of your working time or is for a competitor.