Cornelis “Casey” Bokslag, a 29-year-old Dutch-American, has been missing in the Salt Lake region in Utah, United States, for nearly two months. His family has no idea what could have happened to him and are desperate to find him, his father said to NBC News.

“Someone doesn’t just vaporize,” Robert Bokslag said. “Someone doesn’t - poof - gone.” Casey was born in Tilburg before his family moved to the United States in 2001. They've been living there since.

The last sign of Casey is surveillance camera footage of him withdrawing money at an ATM just a few minutes away from his job in Salt Lake City on Monday, 6 June, at 11:40 a.m. Security camera footage showed him leaving his apartment in South Salt Lake ten minutes earlier. His silver Suzuki SX4 was found abandoned in a remote area about an hour away from his apartment on Wednesday, June 8. There was no trace of him.

According to Robert, Casey came over for dinner two days before his disappearance, on Saturday, June 4. He and his younger brother played online games together the next day. There was no sign that anything was wrong, Robert said.

The local police found that Casey had purchased a pistol that Sunday. But according to his father, that isn’t unusual. His son previously said he wanted a gun to have his own “when he went with my other son to the shooting range.”

Casey’s family is desperate to find out what happened to him. They’re posting missing person posters in the area and online. The police held a press conference calling for information and also offered a 50,000 dollars reward for information that leads to Casey’s whereabouts.