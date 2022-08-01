Someone spray-painted anti-sexism slogans on the building of the Amsterdam student association ASC. Texts like “no sexists in our city,” “pro-whore, anti-balls,” and “daddy’s money doesn't buy you decency” can be seen on the Warmoesstraat building’s facade, Het Parool reports.

The action group Amsterdamse Sperma Containers claimed the action. Sexist speeches at an ASC/AVSC party last week were “the drop that made the cum bucket overflow,” the group said to the newspaper, using a phrase heard in said speeches.

Sexism at the lustrum dinner of ASC and female association AVSV caused quite the uproar last week. During speeches at the dinner, male members of the association said that women were “cum buckets” and “nothing more than a whore,” and that they would “break women’s necks to stick their dicks in.” A day later, a video of the party surfaced showing men pressing their faces into half-naked women’s buttocks.

“It has been clear for decades that the association is a closed-off cult where violence flourishes,” the group said. “Here, insecure boys seek identity in misplaced feelings of superiority and hatred of the rest. They have confirmed this themselves by giving only misogynistic speeches at a dinner to celebrate their 170th anniversary. Apparently, these guys have nothing else to say. We, however, do.”

Last year, the association announced a culture change after the Amsterdam universities revoked their subsidies due to incidents during hazing in which new students were assaulted and humiliated. The universities also decided to withhold funding this year.

On Friday, ASC/AVSV boar chairman Heleen Vos resigned over the latest controversy. She acknowledged that she underestimated the challenges of the culture change. “It appears that there is still a need among a group of members to go against the basic principles of the culture change process. As rector, I can no longer and will not continue to take responsibility for incidents and behavior of members that go byenond my personal limits.”