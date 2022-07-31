Even in August, the weather will not stand in the way of a holiday. It will be a "warm, dry and sunny month," Weeronline reports on Sunday.

Thanks to high pressure areas, it is expected that the sun will have plenty of opportunity to shine in the coming weeks and that there will be no showers. A consequence of this is that the average temperature is slightly higher than normal. The sea water temperature is also high. "It is currently around 20 degrees," said meteorologist Yannick Damen. According to him, there will be a lot of "weather that lends itself to days at the beach."

The weather platform also indicates that the chance of very hot days of 30 degrees or more is high. Whether the thermometer will reach 38 degrees again, as it did in July, remains to be seen.

Although the forecasts are favorable for all kinds of summer activities, the heat and drought is "bad news" for nature. Weeronline indicates that "the persistent drought may even cause the leaves to fall from the trees."