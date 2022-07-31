A large fire broke out at three homes slated for demolition on Industriestraat in Roosendaal on Sunday morning. Firefighters who responded to the blaze are trying to ensure it does not spread to the next residential block, according to BN DeStem.

The homes were not supposed to be inhabited, but sometimes people would stay there anyway, a spokesperson for the fire department told the newspaper. The fire, which started around 8:30 a.m., began in one house and quickly spread to two more. Firefighters could not enter the homes to extinguish the flames because the buildings were on the verge of collapse.

The fire brigade worked to keep the flames from spreading to the next residential block with difficulty, according to BN DeStem. They were able to bring the fire under control at 10:15 a.m., but have not yet completely extinguished the blaze.

Nearby residents are advised to close their windows to avoid smoke.